Police probe ‘suspicious’ death of woman after body found in Glasgow flat

The death of a woman whose body was found in her city flat is being treated as suspicious by police.

The 67-year-old’s body was found at a property in West Princes Street in the Woodlands area of Glasgow at around 4pm on Tuesday June 1.

A post-mortem examination will be carried out in due course to establish the cause of death, which officers are treating as suspicious.

Police said that an extensive investigation is under way to establish the circumstances leading up to the woman being found dead in her flat, and appealed for information.

📹 Detective Superintendent Suzie Chow asks for information as detectives continue to investigate the death of a 67-year-old woman who was found in a flat in the #Woodlands area yesterday (1 June) around 4pm. Read the full appeal and how to provide info: https://t.co/yBIPxBwviV pic.twitter.com/knpextmDNj — Greater Glasgow Police (@GreaterGlasgPol) June 2, 2021

Detective Superintendent Suzie Chow, of Police Scotland’s Major Investigation Teams and senior investigating officer, said: “Whilst we are at the early stages of the investigation into this suspicious death, we are following up a number of lines of inquiry and I would ask anyone who has any information that could assist with our investigation to please get in touch.

“It is imperative that we trace whoever is responsible for this woman’s death as soon as possible.

“The area of West Princes Street is very residential and we are sure that there will be people who may have witnessed something untoward in the lead-up to the discovery of the woman’s body yesterday.

“If you have any information, no matter how insignificant it might seem to you, please contact us as soon as possible.”

Police said that they are following lines of inquiry to formally identify the woman.

Superintendent Ross Allan of Greater Glasgow Police Division, said: “This is a very distressing incident and we understand that the local community will be extremely shocked and concerned about this, but I would like to take this opportunity to reassure them that we have a team of officers working alongside our detective colleagues to trace whoever is responsible for this crime.

“Additional officers will be in and around the local community of Woodlands and I would encourage anyone with any concerns or any information to approach these officers.”

Detectives have set up an online portal to encourage members of the public to submit information which can be accessed at

https://mipp.police.uk/operation/SCOT21S16-PO1

Anyone with any information can also contact police via 101 quoting reference number 2559 of Tuesday June 1.