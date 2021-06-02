Two-thirds of young Scots ‘think adults dismiss their mental health struggles’

Two-thirds of young Scots think adults act dismissively when they try to talk about their mental health struggles, a survey has indicated.

Some 72% of 16 to 24-year-olds in the country say they have struggled with their mental health and more than half (51%) said they would not tell anyone if they were having problems.

Two-thirds (66%) agreed that families can be dismissive when young people try to open up about their mental health, according to the survey of 1,000 young people commissioned by charity See Me and carried out by Censuswide.

The research also indicated just under four in ten young people think teachers take them seriously when they say they are struggling with mental health.

Kirsty Hughes, 19, said teachers ‘kind of dismissed’ her (See Me/PA)

Kirsty Hughes, 19, from the Borders, said she built up the confidence to talk to teachers she had good relationships with but “they kind of dismissed me”.

She said: “They argued that it was just part of being a teenager, it was all hormones, it was the stress of exams.

“But it wasn’t and they made me feel as though my feelings weren’t valid.

“That really impacted the relationship that I had with them, because I suddenly thought, ‘if they don’t understand, then nobody’s going to understand’.”

Orla Murray, 18, from West Kilbride, has struggled with low mood and anxiety since she was 14.

She said: “My friends were there for me but I felt I couldn’t talk to adults about it.

“I was definitely concerned about the reaction of adults.

“As a 14-year-old, in a school where mental health wasn’t really talked about yet, you don’t have that faith in the adult community to speak out about it.

“I felt it was a very isolating experience to then not have these open discussions in the classroom or in the house.”

The survey also suggested more than half of those polled (54%) thought young people’s mental health has been taken more seriously since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic.

See Me, a national programme to end mental health stigma, promoted a service called FeelsFM, which curates music playlists based on a user’s mood, which they indicate with emojis.

It said any information put into with the platform will be shared with its “partners, including the Scottish Government, to help young people”.

The survey was carried out between April 29 and May 14, with stats based on respondents saying they either “somewhat” or “strongly” agree with a range of statements.

However, the figure relating to the Covid-19 pandemic was a “yes or no” question.