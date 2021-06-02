Motorcyclist dies after being thrown from bike in A93 crash

A motorcyclist has died in hospital after being thrown from his bike during a crash in Aberdeenshire.

The incident happened at about 7.50pm on Thursday while the man was travelling southbound on the A93 Braemar to Glenshee road, near Newbigging.

Daniel Kalinski, 37, suffered serious injuries after his red BMW motorcycle crashed.

He was airlifted to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary, where he died on Wednesday.

Sergeant Peter Henderson said: “Our thoughts and condolences are with Mr Kalinski’s family at this difficult time and our inquiries into the crash remain ongoing.

“It is important we speak to anyone who was on the road around the time of the incident in order to establish the exact circumstances of what has happened.

“In particular, if any motorists have dashcams, please check your footage as it may assist in our investigation.”

The road was closed for several hours as collision investigators conducted inquiries through the night.

Anyone with information is asked to call officers via 101, quoting incident number 3481 of 27 May.