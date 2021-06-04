Man, 30, arrested over death of pensioner Esther Brown

A man has been arrested after a woman was found dead in her flat.

Esther Brown’s body was found at her home in West Princes Street in the Woodlands area of Glasgow at about 4pm on Tuesday, four days after she was last seen.

Police Scotland said a 30-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the death of the 67-year-old.

Floral tributes have been left across the road (Douglas Barrie/PA)

Ms Brown was last seen in the Woodlands area in the city’s west end at about 5.30pm on Friday May 28.

Flowers have been left at the gate of a park across the road from where Ms Brown was found, with a card reading “Esther – loved and cherished by us and by Jesus xxx”.

Superintendent Ross Allan said: “Esther was a much loved and active member of the community here in the Woodlands area of Glasgow through her charity work and her willingness and commitment towards helping others.”

Police Scotland said later on Friday the man had been charged and is due to appear at Glasgow Sheriff Court on Monday.