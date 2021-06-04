Witness appeal after crash seriously injures three teenagers

A crash which left two teenagers with life-threatening injuries and a third seriously injured is being investigated by police.

Witnesses are being sought to the collision on the A82 at Kirkton, near Lochend, Inverness, at around 4.20pm on Thursday, said Police Scotland.

It involved a white Audi Q3 and three pedestrians, a boy and two girls, all aged 16.

The boy is currently fighting for his life after being rushed to Raigmore Hospital, while one girl was also taken there with life-threatening injuries before being taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

The second girl suffered serious injuries which are not thought to be life-threatening.

The road was closed for six hours as officers scoured the area and carried out investigations.

Road Policing Sergeant Angus Macleod said: “Our inquiries into the crash are ongoing and it’s important we establish exactly what happened.

“I would urge anyone who may have witnessed the crash but has not yet spoken to police to come forward.

“I am particularly keen to speak to anyone who may have dashcam footage which could help with our investigation.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting reference 2448 of June 3.