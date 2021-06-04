Man charged in connection with motorcyclist crash death in August

A man has been charged in connection with the death of a motorcyclist in a crash last August.

Police and paramedics were called to the junction of Nitshill Road and Parkhouse Road in the south side of Glasgow, at 10am on Saturday August 29.

The 62-year-old male motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

Nearly a year later, Police Scotland have confirmed a 41-year-old man has been charged in connection with the incident.

A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal and the man is expected to appear at Glasgow Sheriff Court at a later date.