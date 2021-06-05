Suspect hunted after ‘violent and targeted’ attempted murder

A manhunt has been launched for a weapon-wielding attempted murderer after a “very violent and targeted attack” in Glasgow.

A 45-year-old man remains in hospital with serious injuries after being hit with a weapon by a man wearing a mask following an altercation in the Possilpark area of the city on Friday afternoon.

The suspect is described as being in his late 20s or early 30s and police believe he was accompanied by a woman with dark hair.

At the time of the attack, the man was wearing a black jacket, green shorts, white trainers, a black facemask and a Burberry scarf.

It happened at approximately 2.30pm on Saracen Street, near to Balmore Road, with the attacker then fleeing north towards Closeburn Street on foot.

The victim was taken to Glasgow Royal Infirmary.

Police Scotland said the area was busy at the time and are appealing for witnesses or anyone with information about the attack.

Detective Sergeant Gillian Alexander from Maryhill police station said: “This was a very violent and targeted attack and therefore we are treating this as attempted murder.

“It is vital that we trace the person responsible and officers have been making door-to-door inquiries and checking CCTV.

“We would appeal for anyone with any information to get in touch with us.

“The area was busy at the time of the incident and therefore we know that a number of people would have seen this take place. We urge you to come forward.

“The suspect appeared to be in the company of a woman with dark-coloured hair and we would also ask this woman to get in touch with Police.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police by calling 101, quoting incident number 2043 of Friday June 4 2021.

Alternatively, witnesses can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.