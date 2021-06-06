Police appeal for information after motorcyclist found dead at roadside

A motorbike rider has been found dead at the side of a road and police are appealing for help to establish when the crash took place.

The biker, who died at the scene, was discovered down an embankment beside the A702,, five miles south of the South Lanarkshire village of Elvanfoot, at approximately 9.25am on Saturday.

The 61-year old had been reported missing on Friday after not returning home.

He was last seen refuelling his black Triumph motorbike at a petrol station in nearby Sanquhar shortly before midday on Friday.

Sergeant Ryan McAuley from the Divisional Road Police Unit at Motherwell said: “We are working to establish when this crash took place.

“The 61-year-old man used a filling station in Sanquhar around 11.30am on Friday morning and we are trying to establish his movements after this time.

“He was reported missing by his family on Friday evening when he didn’t return home.

“I would urge anyone who saw this black Triumph motorbike being driven on Friday 4 June to contact officers.

“I would also ask any motorists in the area with dash cams to check back for any footage of the motorbike.

“Anyone with information that may assist our ongoing inquiries should contact 101, quoting reference 1097 of 5 June.”