Critically injured motorbike rider airlifted to hospital after crossroads crash

A young motorbike rider was airlifted to hospital with critical injuries after a collision with a car at a crossroads.

An air ambulance crew flew the 21-year-old rider of a black Yamaha motorbike to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow following the crash with a grey Volkswagen Tiguan.

Police shut the road at the crossroads of Roman Road and Cadgers Loan near Plean, a village between Stirling and Falkirk, for six hours while they investigated the scene of the collision.

It happened at approximately 12.15pm on Saturday and police officers are now appealing for anyone who witnessed the crash.

Sergeant David Marr, of the Forth Valley roads policing unit, said: “We are continuing our enquiries to establish exactly what happened here and would appeal for anyone who was in the area at the time, who may have information that can help us, to come forward.

“If you have dash-cam footage or saw either of these vehicles prior to the incident, we would again urge you to get in contact.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police by calling 101, quoting incident number 1663 of Saturday June 5.