Teenager approached by two men before being sexually assaulted in Dundee

A teenager has been assaulted in Dundee after being approached by two men in the early hours of Sunday.

The girl was walking along Balgillo Road to North Balmossie Street in the city between 4am and 5.30am.

As she reached Wyvis Road she was approached by the men, who were in their 20s and spoke with local accents.

They engaged her in conversation before she was sexually assaulted.

Police have established there were several people on Balgillo Road who saw the teenager and spoke to her.

Officers are appealing to these people to get in touch with detectives reviewing CCTV footage from in and around the area for any additional information on the suspects.

Detective Sergeant Laura Jenkins said: “I am appealing to the people who were in this area around the time mentioned to think back and consider what they saw or noticed.

“A girl has been sexually assaulted and you may have information which could assist our investigation.

“In particular, I would urge motorists with dashcams to check their footage as they may have captured images which could be vital in helping us identify the two men responsible.”

Anyone with any information is asked to call Police Scotland via 101, quoting incident number 0872 of 6 June, 2021 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.