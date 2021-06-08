Motorcyclist, 44, dies after crash with van near Elgin

A motorcyclist has died after his vehicle was involved in a crash with a van near Elgin.

The incident involving a white Transit van and a white Suzuki motorbike happened at about 7am on Tuesday on the A941 at its junction towards Birnie.

Emergency services attended and a 44-year-old man was taken to Dr Gray’s Hospital in Elgin where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

The road was also closed for a full investigation to take place.

Inspector Lorraine Mackie said: “Our thoughts go out to the family of the man who has died as a result of this road crash.

“Inquiries are currently ongoing to establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident and I am appealing to members of the public for their assistance with our investigation.

“I would ask if you were in the area at the time of the crash, and may have witnessed this, that you come forward and speak to officers.

“If there are any motorists with possible dashcam footage of the area at the time of the incident, please speak to police.”

Police can be contacted by calling 101 and quoting incident number 0499 of Tuesday, 8 June 2021.