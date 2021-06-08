Wednesday, June 9th 2021 Show Links
News / Scotland

Three more arrests over Rangers fans’ title win disorder

By Press Association
June 8 2021, 5.17pm
Rangers fans congregated in George Square, Glasgow, to celebrate the club winning the Premiership title (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Three more men have been arrested and charged over the disorder in Glasgow’s George Square on the day of Rangers’ title win last month.

Thousands of supporters ignored Covid-19 warnings against large gatherings and gathered in the square on Saturday May 15 after the club won their first Scottish Premiership championship since 2011.

The trio, aged 17, 34, and 35, have been released on an undertaking to appear in court at a later date, said Police Scotland.

There were 47 injuries to police officers trying to control large crowds, said the force.

There have now been 39 arrests in connection with the George Square disorder and one arrest over an incident near Ibrox Stadium on the same day.

