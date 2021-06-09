Car driven at man in murder attempt

A car was driven deliberately at a man in Glasgow in what is being treated as attempted murder.

The occupants of a white Seat Toledo drove up Castlemilk Road in King’s Park and stopped in front of a parked car at around 10.30pm on Wednesday June 2.

They then got out and vandalised the vehicle, a black Audi Q7, before getting back into the Toledo and driving off.

When a man came out to see what damage had been done to the Audi, the person driving the Seat turned the car around and drove towards him.

He jumped out of the way of the vehicle and was uninjured.

Officers are treating the incident as attempted murder.

Detective Constable Matt Potter said: “I am appealing to anyone who was in the area around the time of the incident.

“In particular, I would ask motorists and taxi drivers with dashcams to check their footage as they may have captured an image of the Seat Toledo and the image could assist us in identifying those involved.

“Any small piece of information could prove vital and I would ask people to pass on what they know.”

Police Scotland said there is limited information on the occupants of the Seat, but they are male and white.

Officers do not know how many people were in the vehicle and they are reviewing CCTV images for any further details which could assist inquiries.