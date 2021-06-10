Man arrested in London over death of 55-year-old in Perth

A man has been arrested in London after a 55-year-old was found dead more than 400 miles away in Perth.

The body of Ian Menzies was discovered in a property in Scott Street at about 8.50pm on Monday.

Emergency services had been called after a report of concern for a person.

Officers have now arrested a 36-year-old man in the London area in connection with the death.

Detective Inspector Gary Winter, of Police Scotland’s Major Investigation Team, said: “There will be a continued police presence in Perth in the coming days and I would like to thank local residents for your patience meantime.”

Mr Menzies’s family paid tribute to him on Wednesday.

A statement they issued through police said: “Ian was the best dad, grandad and brother in the world. He was caring, respected and loved dearly by friends and family.

“Words cannot express how sorely he will be missed.”