One more Covid death and 735 cases recorded in Scotland

One coronavirus death has been recorded in Scotland in the last 24 hours, according to the latest statistics.

It means the death toll under the daily measure – of people who first tested positive for the virus within the previous 28 days – is now 7,679.

The statistics show 735 people tested positive for coronavirus in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of cases in Scotland since the start of the pandemic to 243,610.

This is down on the 1,011 cases recorded on Wednesday, which was an almost four-month record.

A total of 2.8% of tests for Covid-19 came back as positive in the last 24 hours.

Dundee currently has the highest rate of Covid-19 in Scotland, with a seven-day rate per 100,000 of the population of 247.1.

It is followed by Clackmannanshire, South Ayrshire and Edinburgh.

The rate in Glasgow now stands at 164.6, with 1,042 cases recorded over the seven days to June 7, the highest in Scotland by that measure.

But Edinburgh has overtaken the city in daily cases, reporting 142 on Thursday to Glasgow’s 117.

Across Scotland, there were 124 people in hospital on Wednesday with recently confirmed Covid-19, up three on the previous day, with 14 patients in intensive care, no change.

The statistics also show that 3,441,217 people have received their first dose of a coronavirus vaccine and 2,345,181 have had their second.