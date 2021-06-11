Man seriously injured in attempted murder

A man is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after an attempted murder in the east end of Glasgow.

He was found on Larchgrove Avenue in Springboig at around 9.10pm on Thursday when officers were called to the scene.

The 26-year-old was taken to Glasgow Royal Infirmary.

Two men were seen in the area at the time who headed off in the direction of Barlanark Avenue.

Officers are appealing for information, especially from the men who may be vital to the investigation.

Detective Inspector Clark Hill said: “We are treating this as an attempted murder and I am appealing to anyone in the area, before and after the incident, who may have seen something to come forward.

“In particular we are keen to speak to anyone who may have seen activity in Larchgrove Road where we believe the attack took place.

“The injured man then made his way on to Larchgrove Avenue where he was found.

“We would also like to speak to anyone who may have seen anything in Barlanark Road, in particular two men in the area at the time of the attack.

“Officers are continuing inquiries in the area and there will be a police presence as the investigation continues.”

Anyone who can help is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 3553 of June 10, or to call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.