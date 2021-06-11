Friday, June 11th 2021 Show Links
News / Scotland

Toddler who died after falling into pond named by police

By Press Association
June 11 2021, 6.41pm
Ella-Grace Rimington’s death is not being treated as suspicious (handout)
An 18-month-old girl who died after falling into a pond has been named by police.

Ella-Grace Rimington, known as Gracie, fell into the water at a property in Dollar Avenue, Falkirk, on Thursday.

Inquiries into the incident are ongoing, however the death is not being treated as suspicious.

Detective Inspector Craig Faulds said: “This is a heartbreaking incident in which a young girl has died.

“The family has asked that they be given privacy at this very difficult time and I would like to ask the public and media to please respect the family’s wishes as they deal with their unimaginable loss.”

