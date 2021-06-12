Appeal to trace injured man after attempted murder in Glasgow

Police are trying to trace an injured man following an incident they are treating as attempted murder in Glasgow.

The incident took place in Sandbank Street, Maryhill, at 6.25pm on Thursday when a man was hit by a Ford Focus car.

A 19-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident and is due to appear at Glasgow Sheriff Court.

Police are seeking the man who was hit by the car, who is understood to have suffered a head injury and was walking with a limp.

He is described as aged between 18 and 21, around 5ft 10in tall, of slim build and was wearing a blue tracksuit.

Detective Sergeant Stephen Palmer of Maryhill CID said: “Our inquiries are ongoing to trace the victim of this incident and we are looking for the public’s assistance to trace him.

“We believe the victim sustained injuries as a result of the incident and we want to ensure he is OK.

“We are keen to speak to the victim and would urge him or anyone with information to contact police via 101, quoting incident 2876 of June 10.”