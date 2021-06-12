Man charged over death of 55-year-old in Perth

A man has been arrested and charged after a 55-year-old was found dead in Perth.

The body of Ian Menzies was discovered in a property at Scott Street at around 8.50pm on Monday.

Emergency services had been called after a report of concern for a person.

On Thursday, Police Scotland said a 36-year-old man had been arrested in London over the death.

In a further statement on Saturday, they confirmed a 36-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the incident.

He is due to appear at Perth Sheriff Court on Monday.