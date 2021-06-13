Trio assault man outside takeaway before second incident shortly after

A man is in a stable condition in hospital after being assaulted by three people in North Lanarkshire, before a second incident happened shortly after.

The first incident happened at around 11.15pm on Saturday when the 52-year-old was outside a takeaway in Stirling Street, Airdrie, and he was assaulted by two women and a man.

Despite walking away, the group followed and he was assaulted by the man again on Mill Loan at its junction with Hallcraig Street.

Emergency services attended and the victim was taken to University Hospital Monklands with serious head injuries, with medical staff describing his condition as stable.

The two female suspects are described as being white Scottish, between 14 and 16 years old and of slim build.

The male suspect is described as white Sottish, early to mid-20s and of slim build.

Detective Sergeant Mark Nelson said: “This was a brutal assault and enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances surrounding what happened.

“I am appealing to anyone who was in the area late on Saturday night, and witnessed either incident or noticed the group described above, to please come forward.

“I would also urge any motorists with dash-cams who were travelling nearby to check their footage in case they have captured anything which could assist our investigation.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact Coatbridge CID through 101, quoting incident number 4214 of Saturday, 12 June. Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”