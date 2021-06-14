Cyclist seriously injured by motorbike in hit-and-run

A cyclist suffered serious injuries when he was struck by a motorcycle in a hit and run on a city street.

The 52-year-old was cycling on Ferry Road, Edinburgh, when he was hit by a motorbike at about 5pm on Sunday.

He suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital.

The motorcyclist did not stop and police said they are treating the incident as a hit-and-run and appealed for information.

Sergeant Jill Kirkpatrick said: “I would urge the motorcyclist involved to come forward. I am also appealing to anyone who was in the area around the time of the incident.

“If any motorists have dashcams, please check your footage as it could assist our inquiries.

“Officers are also reviewing CCTV footage from in and around the area for any further information on the motorcyclist.”

The motorcyclist was wearing protective clothing and the motorbike is described as possibly red in colour.

Anyone with information is asked to call Police Scotland via 101, quoting incident number 2739 of June 13 2021.