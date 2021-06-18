Man charged over fatal crash more than eight months ago

A man has been charged in connection with a fatal crash in Fife more than eight months ago.

John King, 63, from Ballingry, died at the scene on the A92 near Lochgelly when his red Vauxhall Meriva left the road after the two-car collision on Saturday September 12 last year.

Two boys, aged 12 and one, were taken to the Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy for observation following the crash, which happened at around 9.55pm.

John King, 63, died following the crash (Police Scotland/PA)

Police Scotland said a 26-year-old man has now been arrested and charged in connection with the incident.

The force said in a statement: “A full report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal and the man is expected to appear at Dunfermline Sheriff Court at a later date.”

Mr King’s relatives previously said they are “devastated” by his death.