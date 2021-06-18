CCTV images of man released after racist incident on train

Police have asked the public for help in tracing a man in relation to a racist incident on a train.

British Transport Police said the incident was directed towards a child on board a service from Bridgeton in Glasgow to Dalmuir, West Dunbartonshire, at around 4pm on March 20.

The force have released CCTV images of a man they believe may have information that can assist them with their investigation.

Police have issued images of the man they wish to speak to (British Transport Police/PA)

He is aged about 60, of heavy build, with short greyish hair and glasses.

He was wearing a blue adidas hooded top with three white stripes down the sleeves, a black shirt underneath, blue trousers and black trainers.

He was carrying a white shopping bag.

Anyone with information can contact British Transport Police by text on 61016 or by calling 0800 40 50 40.