CCTV images of man released after racist incident on train

Police have asked the public for help in tracing a man in relation to a racist incident on a train.
British Transport Police said the incident was directed towards a child on board a service from Bridgeton in Glasgow to Dalmuir, West Dunbartonshire, at around 4pm on March 20.
The force have released CCTV images of a man they believe may have information that can assist them with their investigation.
He is aged about 60, of heavy build, with short greyish hair and glasses.
He was wearing a blue adidas hooded top with three white stripes down the sleeves, a black shirt underneath, blue trousers and black trainers.
He was carrying a white shopping bag.
Anyone with information can contact British Transport Police by text on 61016 or by calling 0800 40 50 40.