News / Scotland

CCTV images of man released after racist incident on train

By Press Association
June 18 2021, 4.43pm
British Transport Police have appealed for help in tracing the man (British Transport Police/PA)
Police have asked the public for help in tracing a man in relation to a racist incident on a train.

British Transport Police said the incident was directed towards a child on board a service from Bridgeton in Glasgow to Dalmuir, West Dunbartonshire, at around 4pm on March 20.

The force have released CCTV images of a man they believe may have information that can assist them with their investigation.

CCTV image
Police have issued images of the man they wish to speak to (British Transport Police/PA)

He is aged about 60, of heavy build, with short greyish hair and glasses.

He was wearing a blue adidas hooded top with three white stripes down the sleeves, a black shirt underneath, blue trousers and black trainers.

He was carrying a white shopping bag.

Anyone with information can contact British Transport Police by text on 61016 or by calling 0800 40 50 40.

