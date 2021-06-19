Man hit by car in East Ayrshire attempted murder

Police are appealing for witnesses after a man was hit by a car in East Ayrshire in an attempted murder.

The 25-year-old was hit on Main Street in Newmilns at around 2.45pm on Friday.

He was taken to Crosshouse Hospital in Kilmarnock, where his condition is stable.

Police in Newmilns are appealing for witnesses after an attempted murder on Main Street. A 25-year-old man was hit by a vehicle yesterday at 2.45pm. Anyone with info or dash cam footage can call 101 quoting ref no 2149 of 18 June.https://t.co/HreQLCyHWh pic.twitter.com/jD34uu7dYY — East Ayrshire Police (@AyrshireEPolice) June 19, 2021

Police described the car involved as a white SUV-type vehicle.

Detective Sergeant Keith Hyndes, from Kilmarnock Police Station, said: “This has been a terrifying experience for the man involved, and we are keen to speak to anyone who witnessed the incident.

“The area was also busy with other vehicles, and would like people to check if they have any dash cam footage they could provide to us.”