Children seriously hurt in crash involving school bus

Two children and two adults have been taken to hospital with serious injuries following a crash involving a school bus.

The children, aged seven and nine, were taken to Raigmore Hospital in Inverness after the incident, which saw a silver Skoda collide with a bus carrying more than 30 school pupils.

The crash took place on the A9 south of Inverness at around 4.45pm on Saturday.

We are appealing for information following a serious road crash on the A9 south of Inverness which happened at 4.45pm on Saturday, 19 June, 2021 involving a bus and a silver Skoda Octavia. READ MORE https://t.co/yvoXLEhwgk pic.twitter.com/4wR2LLOofJ — Northern Police (@northernPolice) June 20, 2021

The 45-year-old female driver of the car was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary, while the 48-year-old co-driver of the bus also went to Raigmore, both with serious injuries.

Police Scotland have asked for witnesses to the collision to come forward, after the road was closed for several hours to allow for investigations to take place.

Inspector Greg Dinnie said: “This was a serious crash involving four adults and 38 children who were on the bus and in a Skoda Octavia.

“Our inquiries into the cause of the collision are continuing and I would urge anyone who saw what happened, and has not yet spoken to officers, to come forward.

“I would also ask motorists who were using the A9 at around 4.45pm and may have been recording via dashcam devices to check their systems and provide any relevant footage to us as soon as possible.

“The road was closed for approximately 10 hours to allow our crash investigations to be undertaken. I would like to thank the public for their patience whilst this was being carried out.”