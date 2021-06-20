Police appeal for witnesses after attempted murder in Edinburgh

An attack on a man in Edinburgh is being treated as an attempted murder.

Police said a 34-year-old man was found injured in a common stairwell in West Pilton Grove at around 5pm on Friday.

He was taken to the Royal Infirmary where he was treated for injuries to his head and body.

Officers are conducting door-to-door inquiries and are appealing for help in tracking down the driver of a car seen driving erratically in the area at the time.

Detective Inspector Alison MacDonald said: “We are carrying out extensive inquiries to establish the circumstances surrounding this attempted murder, and trace whoever is responsible.

“A review of CCTV footage in the local area is ongoing and officers are carrying out house-to-house inquiries in order to establish what happened.

“We are keen to trace the driver of a dark blue hatchback which was seen to be driving erratically in the area around the same time.”

She added that officers would like to speak to anyone who witnessed the attack take place, or motorists who were driving in the area of West Pilton Grove between 4pm and 5pm on Friday, and have dash-cam footage.

Anyone with information can contact police by phoning 101.