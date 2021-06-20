Teenage girl dies after falling from roof in Ayrshire

A 13-year-old girl has died after falling from a roof in North Ayrshire.

Emergency services were called to Aitken Street in Largs at around 11:45pm on Saturday, but the teenager was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said there did not appear to be any suspicious circumstances surrounding the death.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “Around 11:45pm on Saturday, 19 June, 2021, police were made aware a 13-year-old girl had been injured after falling from the roof of a building in Aitken Street, Largs.

“Emergency services attended and the girl was pronounced dead at the scene.

“Enquiries are ongoing, however, there do not appear to be any suspicious circumstances surrounding the death.”