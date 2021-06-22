Dolphins rescued after being stranded on beach

A pod of dolphins has been refloated after becoming stranded on a beach.

The coastguard said experts from British Divers Marine Life Rescue were called to Balnakeil Beach near Durness in Sutherland at around 10.45pm on Monday after a member of the public noticed four dolphins in difficulty.

At that point the creatures were around 20 metres from the water.

Durness Coastguard Rescue Team also went to the beach to stand by in case help was needed as members of the public were at the scene.

The four dolphins were successfully refloated on the tide at around 3.30am on Tuesday.