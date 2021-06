A boat with one person on board has been towed to safety after it began taking on water off Aberdeenshire.

Peterhead RNLI lifeboat went to the scene between Boddam and Peterhead harbours when the alarm was raised at around 1pm on Wednesday.

The coastguard said the 20ft vessel was towed back to Peterhead harbour.

The person on board is said to be safe and well.

Coastguard teams from Peterhead and Cruden Bay were also called out to the incident.