Public warned not to approach teenager who breached home detention curfew

An appeal has been launched to find a teenager who has breached the terms of his home detention curfew.

The public have been warned not to approach Jamie Bain, who is believed to have connections in Edinburgh and the Borders.

The 19-year-old was recently released from Her Majesty’s Young Offenders Institute in Polmont.

Jamie Bain was recently released from detention (Police Scotland/PA)

He is white, with light brown/blonde hair, 5ft 9in and of slim build.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 2584 of June 4.

Those wishing to provide information anonymously can do so through the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.