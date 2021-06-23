First phase of new Edinburgh shopping centre opens

The first phase of a new shopping centre in Edinburgh has opened after five years of construction.

St James Quarter in the city centre currently includes more than 40 retailers, many of whom have never had premises in Scotland before.

The £1 billion development’s hospitality and residential elements are set to be completed in three further phases through to 2022.

Martin Perry, director of development for St James Quarter, said: “This is a momentous occasion for the city of Edinburgh – and this is just the beginning.

“The brands and experience that we have welcomed today demonstrate our commitment to delivering a curated destination for the people of Edinburgh.

“We are now looking forward to continuing on our journey to deliver a truly mixed-use destination of the future as we welcome more brands, leisure, and our new neighbours.”

The first phase of development is made up of 850,000sq ft of shopping premises.