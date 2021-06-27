Poll suggests ‘cooling of independence ardour’

Support for Scottish independence has dropped in recent months, according to a poll.

The findings of a Panelbase survey carried out for The Sunday Times suggests that, excluding “don’t knows”, 48% would now back independence – a drop of four points since April.

Support for the Union in the poll was at 52%, up four points, according to the poll of 1,287 adults aged 16 and over between June 16 and 24.

Professor Sir John Curtice, of Strathclyde University, told the newspaper the results indicated “a cooling of the independence ardour” since the Holyrood elections last month.

Some 46% of respondents also said there should not be a referendum on Scottish independence “in the next few years”, while 19% said one should be held “in the next 12 months”.

Some 35% indicated a vote on independence should be held in the next two to five years.

Pamela Nash, chief executive of campaign group Scotland in Union, said: “The UK’s broad shoulders have helped every part of the country through this crisis, from protecting jobs to a successful vaccination programme, so it is not surprising that more people are recognising the benefits of remaining part of the UK.

“The Scottish Government should listen to what voters are saying and focus on the Covid recovery, which will take many years, and not reopen old divisions.

“As part of the UK we can build a recovery that leaves no community behind.”

The Panelbase poll also indicated that 22% of voters thought Scotland was likely to become independent within the next five years, regardless of support or opposition to independence.

Some 24% of respondents said the country was likely to become independent within five to 10 years, while another 24% suggested it was not likely “at any point in the next few decades”.

An SNP spokesman said: “The people of Scotland have delivered a cast-iron mandate for a fresh independence referendum when the Covid crisis has passed.

“It’s clear beyond any doubt that Westminster has shown it is incapable of delivering the change that is required for Scotland’s recovery from the Covid-19 crisis.

“Scotland must have the right to decide our own future, so we can choose a better path than Boris Johnson’s shambolic Tory government and continue to build a fairer country.”