Stadiums in Scotland could be full as early as August 10, the country’s national clinical director has suggested.

Professor Jason Leitch indicated the end of social distancing would allow large-scale events like concerts, festivals and sporting fixtures to go ahead.

A crowd of 16,500 is anticipated at BT Murrayfield for the British and Irish Lions this weekend, while Hampden has hosted crowds of up to 12,000 during Euro 2020.

Despite rising case numbers and uncertainty over the impact of the Delta variant, restrictions in Scotland are set to ease further to Level 0 on July 19, but at this stage there would be a limit on the number of fans attending.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon this week signalled all “major remaining legal restrictions” could be lifted on August 9, two games into the new Scottish Professional Football League season.

Prof Leitch told the BBC’s The Sunday Show: “On August 9 all physical distancing is removed and the limits on event sizes are removed.

“I would write that in your diary in pencil not Sharpie marker, for now.”

Asked if stadiums will be full again on this date, he said: “They can on August 10 but we have had to learn that new word, that ‘indicative’ word.”

He added: “We’re vaccinating 300,000 people every 10 days, that’s a lot of vaccine. This six weeks buys us quite a lot of vaccine time.”

The Scottish Premiership season is due to kick off on July 31, while the TRNSMT music festival in Glasgow Green has been moved to September 10-12.