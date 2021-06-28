Police release new images of man wanted for shooting barman in 2007

A reward is being offered for the whereabouts of a missing murder suspect who is one of Scotland’s most-wanted fugitives.

Barman Thomas ‘Tam’ Cameron, 49, was shot dead in the car park of the the Auchinairn Tavern in Bishopbriggs where he worked back in 2007.

On the 14th anniversary of the killing, police have released photos of suspect Derek McGraw Ferguson, including a photo of the fugitive from the time and computer-generated images of what he may look like now.

A global manhunt was launched after the dad-of-three’s death, with Mr Ferguson believed to have fled abroad.

CGI images of what Derek Ferguson may look like now (Police Scotland/PA)

Officers suspect the he has travelled between Ireland, Portugal, Holland, Turkey and Spain under an assumed name, and think he may now be based in Spain among criminal associates.

Police have previously said that the 57-year-old from Possil, Glasgow was bald, with green or blue eyes and is 5ft 1in.

He also had tattoos of an arrow and heart design with a dagger, while part of his left ear was missing and he has used an Irish accent in the past.

Crimestoppers are offering rewards of £5,000 to anyone who is able to provide information that leads to his arrest.

Derek McGraw Ferguson, who is suspected of having shot dead a dad-of-three in Bishopbriggs in 2007 (National Crime Agency/PA)

Detective Superintendent John Wyllie, who is leading the investigation, said: “I am continuing to appeal for anyone who has any knowledge of Ferguson’s whereabouts to get in touch with any information which could help us trace him.

“Since 2007, we have carried out extensive inquiries and I am certain that the commitment and tenacity of our officers and our partner agencies will result in Ferguson being found.

“If you know Derek Ferguson or have any information which will help us locate him, please come forward.

“Any information, no matter how basic it might seem, may be of significant assistance. If you are unsure whether information you know will assist our inquiries, please just share it with us.

“If you don’t want to talk to my investigation team, you can speak to Crimestoppers anonymously as they are also offering a substantial reward for any information which leads to Ferguson’s arrest.”

Witnesses are asked to contact Police Scotland by calling 101 or can give information anonymously to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.