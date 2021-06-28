Rescue teams launch search for diver missing in Orkney’s Scapa Flow

A multiagency search operation has been launched for a diver who has been reported missing from the Scapa Flow in Orkney.

Police Scotland said the alarm was raised at about 5.35pm on Sunday.

Searches, including by coastguard teams, have been continuing in the area.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “Around 5.35pm on Sunday, we were made aware of a diver missing in the waters at Scapa Flow, Orkney.

“Police are supporting a multiagency response and searches continue in the area.”

Scapa Flow was an important Royal Navy base during the World Wars and was the scene of the scuttling of the German High Seas Fleet in 1919.

The sunken German ships are a well-known and popular diving spot.