Search for diver missing in Orkney’s Scapa Flow stood down

A multiagency search operation has for a diver reported missing from the Scapa Flow in Orkney has been stood down.

Police Scotland said the alarm was raised at about 5.35pm on Sunday.

It involved coastguard teams searching over sea and the air.

Scapa Flow was an important Royal Navy base during the World Wars and was the scene of the scuttling of the German High Seas Fleet in 1919.

The sunken German ships are a well-known and popular diving spot.

The coastguard said on Monday that the search had been stood down.

A spokeswoman said: “At 2.50pm yesterday, HM Coastguard was alerted to an overdue diver at Scapa Flow.

“Coastguard Rescue Teams from Kirkwall and Stromness, lifeboats from Longhope, Stromness and Hoy and the search and rescue helicopter from Sumburgh carried out an extensive search.

“The search was stood down at 2am today pending further information.”