Body recovered from Orkney’s Scapa Flow ‘believed to that of missing diver’

A body has been found in the multiagency search for a diver reported missing from the Scapa Flow in Orkney.

Police Scotland said the alarm was raised at about 5.35pm on Sunday with searches involving coastguard teams over sea and the air.

Earlier, on Monday, the coastguard said the search had been stood down, with police later confirming a body had been recovered.

Orkney police Inspector David Hall said: “Following searches in the Scapa Flow area, a body has been recovered this afternoon which is believed to be of a diver reported missing on Sunday June 27.

“Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this difficult time.”

Scapa Flow was an important Royal Navy base during the World Wars and was the scene of the scuttling of the German High Seas Fleet in 1919.

The sunken German ships are a well-known and popular diving spot.

A spokeswoman for the coastguard previously said: “At 2.50pm yesterday, HM Coastguard was alerted to an overdue diver at Scapa Flow.

“Coastguard Rescue Teams from Kirkwall and Stromness, lifeboats from Longhope, Stromness and Hoy and the search and rescue helicopter from Sumburgh carried out an extensive search.

“The search was stood down at 2am today pending further information.”