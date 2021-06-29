Public Health Minister Maree Todd self-isolating after positive coronavirus test

Scotland’s Public Health Minister Maree Todd has confirmed she is self-isolating after receiving a positive test for coronavirus.

The MSP for Caithness, Sutherland and Ross is currently the Minister for Public Health, Women’s Health and Sport.

She tweeted the news on Tuesday night, saying she has no symptoms and is self-isolating with her family.

Ms Todd also praised the work of testing staff and contact tracers.

I’ve received a positive Covid test result today. No symptoms but am obviously self-isolating with my family now. I also want to say thanks to the testing staff and the contact tracers for their work. They are on the frontline and are magnificent. Thank you all. — Maree Todd (@MareeToddMSP) June 29, 2021

Health Secretary Humza Yousaf also tweeted: “Sorry to hear my friend & colleague @MareeToddMSP has tested positive for Covid.

“Best wishes for a speedy recovery for her and her family.”