Designer bodysuit and Jacobite garter go on show at V&A Dundee

A multicoloured bodysuit and an 18th century Jacobite garter are among the exhibits on show as the Scottish Design Galleries at Dundee’s V&A museum reopens to the public.

The galleries will welcome back visitors from Thursday after closing to prepare for a rotation of about 20 objects from the V&A’s collections.

Among the showpiece exhibits is a multicoloured cotton and Lycra bodysuit designed by Pam Hogg.

Lead textile conservator Elizabeth Anne Haldane alongside the crate that contains the multicoloured bodysuit (Jane Barlow/PA)

The artist has dressed stars including Siouxsie Sioux, Debbie Harry and Kylie Minogue and her work is described as having a “defiant DIY punk ethos”.

Other exhibits on show include a woven silk Jacobite garter from 1745.

V&A Dundee curator, Kirsty Hassard, said: “We’ve done a few rotations since the galleries opened in 2018, but this is the first large scale one, and the first time that we’ve needed to close the galleries to carry it out.”

She added: “I’m a big fan of the Jacobite garter. I’m really interested in the role of women and political agency in the eighteenth century, and this really speaks to that.

“Women would use objects like the garter, and other fashionable accessories such as fans to demonstrate their political opinions in a subversive manner.”