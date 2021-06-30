Glasgow Pride rescheduled for September

Glasgow’s Pride procession has been rescheduled to allow for a physical event in September.

LGBT+ communities in the city will take part in one of only three such marches planned across the UK this year.

The march will proceed on September 4, having been cancelled in 2020 due to the pandemic.

Daniel Syme, chairman of the organising committee, said: “Covid-19 has been so tough for everyone, but particularly the LGBT+ communities as we have seen a large increase in hate crimes in Scotland and also the rise of brutality and removal of legal rights across eastern Europe.

“It is no surprise that LGBT communities have seen some of the sharpest rises in mental health decline and, tragically, suicides.

“It is therefore right that we hold a march to show people they are not alone and also give our allies the chance to march with us and show support for equality.”

Glasgow is joining Manchester (August 28) and London (September 11) in holding Pride marches across the UK.

Figures from the Scottish Government show there were 1,580 hate crimes against people due to their sexuality last year.

It also reveals 46 such offences were carried out against people who are trans across Scotland.

In 2019, almost 10,000 marchers took part in a march from Kelvingrove Park to George Square.

Last year, Glasgow’s Pride joined with other groups for a special online global event which had 57 million viewers worldwide.