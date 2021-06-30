Daily Covid case numbers hit pandemic high for second time in days

The highest number of coronavirus cases since the start of the pandemic has been recorded in Scotland for the second time in a matter of days.

Latest Scottish Government figures published on Wednesday show there were 3,887 positive test results registered in the previous 24 hours – an increase of 769 on the previous day.

It comes amid a trend of growing case numbers north of the border which saw 3,285 positive tests on Monday, the previous highest number since the start of the pandemic.

1/ Today’s reported Covid figures show a further increase – however, the vaccination impact is still clear. Vaccines are now doing much of the work we needed heavy restrictions to do in the last wave. And thankfully, we continue to see a much lower burden of serious illness… https://t.co/OmKnIdre5m — Nicola Sturgeon (@NicolaSturgeon) June 30, 2021

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said on Tuesday that the peak may have been passed as she stressed that increasing case numbers come amid a context of loosened restrictions and less need for hospital treatment.

She tweeted on Wednesday: “Today’s reported Covid figures show a further increase – however, the vaccination impact is still clear.

“Vaccines are now doing much of the work we needed heavy restrictions to do in the last wave.

“And thankfully, we continue to see a much lower burden of serious illness.”

Three further coronavirus deaths were also included in Wednesday’s statistics.

On Tuesday, 3,118 cases and one death of a patient with the virus were recorded.

(PA Graphics)

The First Minister also said she remains confident that restrictions can be further eased as planned on July 19 and August 9.

The death toll under this daily measure – of people who first tested positive for the virus within the previous 28 days – now stands at 7,716.

The daily test positivity rate announced on Wednesday was 9.8%, down from 11.6% the previous day.

A total of 235 people were in hospital on Tuesday with recently confirmed Covid, up 20, with 19 patients in intensive care, down one.

So far, 3,799,467 people have received the first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine and 2,712,237 have had their second dose.