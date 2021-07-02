Three injured in fight on train

Three people have been injured in a fight on a train involving a large group of youths.

The incident happened on a train travelling from Balloch, West Dunbartonshire, to Anniesland in Glasgow’s west end on Thursday.

British Transport Police (BTP) were called to Anniesland station just after 6.20pm.

The force said one person was arrested but they have since been released while inquiries into the incident continue.

Three people received treatment for superficial injuries.

Anyone with information can contact BTP by texting 61016, calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 552 of July 1, or calling Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.