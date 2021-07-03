Man in hospital and homes evacuated after ‘suspected gas explosion and fire’

A man has been taken to hospital after a suspected gas explosion in Fife, with a fire breaking out as a result.

Several homes have also been evacuated because of the incident, which happened at about 1.50pm on Saturday at Dewar Street in Dunfermline.

Crews from the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) were at the scene with Police Scotland.

A police spokeswoman said: “One man has been taken to St John’s Hospital for treatment.

“A number of properties have been evacuated as a precaution and the road is closed between Chalmers Street and Maitland Street.”

Shortly before 7.30pm the fire crews had extinguished the blaze, but were still on scene dampening down.

A SFRS spokeswoman said: “We were alerted at 1.45pm on Saturday, July 3 to reports of a dwelling fire at Dewar Street, Dunfermline.

“Operations Control mobilised eight appliances, an aerial ladder platform and other specialist resources to the scene and firefighters extinguished a fire in a mid-terrace two storey flat.

“One male casualty was passed into the care of paramedics and crews remain on the scene.“