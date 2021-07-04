Death of man found in close being treated as murder

The death of a man who was found in a Glasgow close is being treated by police as murder.

Officers received a report of a man found injured at the common close in Knapdale Street, Lambhill, at around 2am on Saturday.

The 33-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 26-year-old man has been arrested with inquiries ongoing and police appealing for more information.

Detective Inspector Peter Crombie said: “I want to reassure the community that we are treating this as an isolated incident.

“I would appeal to anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information surrounding what happened to contact us.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting incident number 0657 of 3 July, or Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555111.