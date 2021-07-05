Converted double-decker bus called on to speed up vaccination drive

People have been queueing for Covid vaccinations on a bus as drop-in clinics expand across Scotland amid record cases.

From Monday all mainland health boards are now offering coronavirus vaccine drop-in services for everyone aged 18 and over to receive their first dose, or second if it is eight weeks since their first.

Authorities hope it will encourage more people to get their vaccine if they can simply turn up without an appointment.

In Glasgow, people were receiving jabs on a double-decker bus which has been transformed into a vaccination clinic and was parked outside Mecca Bingo in Parkhead.

Paul Costello, 19, was one of those inoculated with his first dose of the Moderna vaccine there on Monday and found the service convenient.

He told the PA news agency: “I work quite nearby so I just thought I’d come over here because it’s a drop-in and it’s the first day I’m able to.

“I didn’t get a letter through the door so I had to sign up for it. It was on Wednesday but I’m busy on Wednesday so just getting to come today was good because I was here already.”

Gordon McMillan, 29, received an appointment letter through the post for early June but could not go as he was working in England, so he was pleased that he could use a drop-in clinic.

He said: “It’s handy for people that can’t get places, I just walked in. I just stay round the corner so as soon as I heard I came down.

“I had an appointment for Easterhouse but couldn’t make it so this is my first jab. I was down south working and couldn’t get up.”

Chantelle Dominiak, from Australia, said the drop-in clinics are helpful for people like her who are not registered with a GP.

The 29-year-old, who has been in Scotland for around 18 months, said: “It is a really good idea especially if you are not registered with a GP, it’s an easy way to get your vaccine.

“I hope it will encourage more people to get vaccinated, it does make it easy as instead of having to wait for an appointment letter, you can just go and get a jab.”

The vaccination bus, run by the Scottish Ambulance Service, will visit different locations over the next few days.

NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde said that the vaccination bus was offering the Moderna vaccine only.

It tweeted: “Our vaccination buses, not our drop-ins, are offering the Moderna vaccine only. It is available to people aged 18-39 for their first dose. It is also available to anyone who is 8 weeks from their first Moderna vaccination.”

Paul Watson, project lead paramedic with the Scottish Ambulance Service, said: “The aim is to reduce any barriers there are for people getting their vaccines.

“For some people it’s good being able to turn up at a time that suits them, some people have moved addresses and haven’t had an appointment letter.

“It’s about convenience and reduces any barriers people may find with the online system.”

Last week saw the most coronavirus cases of any point during the pandemic, with a peak of 4,484 new infections recorded.

A mobile vaccination unit, run by the Scottish Ambulance Service, will also be visiting busy areas of Lothian over the next five days.

It will be at the Fort Kinnaird Shopping Centre on Monday and Tuesday, followed by the Grassmarket in Edinburgh City Centre on Wednesday and Thursday and will then travel to West Lothian on Friday.

NHS Lothian is using both the Moderna and Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccines on the bus.

Health Secretary Humza Yousaf tweeted: “We have one of the fastest vaccination programmes in the world but want to go even faster.

“Drop-in clinics open for every age cohort (18yrs +) for 1st & 2nd doses right across every mainland health board area.”