Four more arrests over Rangers fans disorder in Glasgow city centre

Police have arrested more than 50 people in connection with disorder in Glasgow’s George Square on the day Rangers lifted the league trophy.

Thousands of supporters ignored Covid-19 warnings against large gatherings and massed in the square after Rangers’ last game of their victorious Scottish Premiership season on May 15.

A dedicated inquiry team was set up following large scale disorder during which there were 47 injuries to police officers.

The police have published CCTV images of those police want to trace.

Now, Police Scotland has announced four further arrests in connection with the incident, taking the total of those arrested to 53.

The most recent arrests are three men, aged 37, 31, and 28, and a 29-year-old woman.

They have been charged and released on an undertaking to appear in court at a later date.