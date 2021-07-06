Man who was pronounced dead in common close named as Barry McLachlan

Police have confirmed the name of a man who died in a Glasgow close.

Barry McLachlan, 33, from Glasgow was pronounced dead in a common close in Knapdale Street, Lambhill, at about 2am on Saturday.

Police were called to the scene following a report of a man being found injured.

Barry McLachlan was pronounced dead at the scene (Police Scotland/PA)

A 26-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the death – which police are treating as murder.

He is expected to appear at Glasgow Sheriff Court on Tuesday.

Detective Inspector Peter Crombie, senior investigating officer, said: “Our thoughts are very much with the family and friends of Barry and officers are providing support at this difficult time for them.

“I would like to thank members of the local community for their assistance in this inquiry and to reassure them there is no threat to the wider public.”