Barry McLachlan death: Man, 26, appears in court charged with murder

A man has appeared in court charged with murdering a man who died in a Glasgow close.

Barry McLachlan, 33, from Glasgow was pronounced dead in a common close in Knapdale Street, Lambhill, at about 2am on Saturday.

Police were called to the scene following a report of a man being found injured.

Barry McLachlan was pronounced dead at the scene (Police Scotland/PA)

Andrew Palfreman, 26, of Glasgow, appeared at the city’s sheriff court on Tuesday charged with murder.

He made no plea and was remanded in custody pending a further court appearance.

Detective Inspector Peter Crombie, senior investigating officer, said: “Our thoughts are very much with the family and friends of Barry and officers are providing support at this difficult time for them.”