Emergency appeal launched to help people facing famine conditions in Ethiopia

A charity has launched an emergency appeal to help millions of people facing famine conditions in Ethiopia.

The Scottish Catholic International Aid Fund (Sciaf) said that thousands of Ethiopians have been killed and more than two million people have been internally displaced following months of violence between the regional and federal government.

The charity has worked in Ethiopia for decades alongside the Catholic Church and is currently providing help in the affected Tigray region.

It said that at least five and a half million people need emergency food and called on people to support its emergency appeal.

People are receiving support at humanitarian relief camps (Barnaby Skinner/PA)

Penelope Blackwell, Sciaf director of public engagement, said: “Two years ago, I was in Tigray. Back then it was peaceful and prosperous, and I was visiting Sciaf’s successful projects.

“But since November 2020, this region in Ethiopia has been engulfed in conflict that has destroyed the progress we had seen.

“While many charities have struggled to access and start work in Tigray, Sciaf has been there since day one.

“We have worked in the region for decades alongside the Catholic Church. We can reach those in need and are asking for donations to help us do this as quickly as possible.

“With your donations, we will provide food, shelter, clean water, medical support and other essentials for families who have lost everything. And we hope we can help the region rebuild as soon as possible.”

The Scottish charity said that along with its partners it is able to help those in hard-to-reach areas providing food, shelter, clean water, medical support and other essentials.

It is time the eyes of the world focused on this urgent crisis in Ethiopia. We must stand in solidarity with our sisters and brothers and act with compassion to ease their suffering. Please donate today and help the women, men and children of Ethiopia👇https://t.co/gokp9yy3cX pic.twitter.com/35mAlT9ltK — SCIAF (@sciaf) July 7, 2021

The UN recently reported that 400,000 people have “crossed the threshold into famine”, with another 1.8 million people on the brink of following them.

Pope Francis has called for an end to the fighting in Tigray and the return of social harmony.

He said previously: “I am particularly close to the people of Tigray, Ethiopia, affected by a serious humanitarian crisis.

“Let us pray together so that the violence ceases, food and health assistance is guaranteed to all, and social harmony is restored as soon as possible.”

