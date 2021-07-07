Shoppers in Edinburgh and Livingston urged to use vaccination bus this weekend

A vaccination bus is visiting shopping centres in Livingston and Edinburgh this weekend to jag as many 18 to 29-year-olds as possible, said the Scottish Government.

People who have not had their first dose or had their first more than eight weeks ago are being encouraged to visit the bus, which will be at the Almondvale shopping centre in Livingston on Friday and Saturday, and the Fort Kinnaird centre in Edinburgh on Sunday.

NHS Lothian nursing director Pat Wynne encouraged “anyone who is near these locations this week, and is yet to be vaccinated, not to miss the bus and come forward.”

The bus complements every mainland health board continuing to offer daily drop-in clinics for people under the same conditions.

Anyone who prefers a scheduled appointment can still register with NHS Inform, the Scottish Government said.

Deputy chief medical officer Dr Nicola Steedman said: “Our route out of this pandemic is getting as many people vaccinated as quickly as possible, that is why we are urging people to get jagged in July.

“We are currently working our way through the remaining people in the 18 to 29-year-old group and would welcome them at the vaccination bus if they want to pop in while they are out shopping or walking.”